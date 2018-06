WB to provide $15m to implement national statistics project

https://www.dhakatribune.com/busine...-15m-to-implement-national-statistics-project

Published at 11:33 pm June 26th, 2018

The project will enhance coverage and improve the collection and quality of data for national accounts and core statistics including those for prices, labour and industry, social, and agriculture

The World Bank will put pen to paper tomorrow on a $15 million financing agreement to help Bangladesh produce accurate statistics and make more evidence-based policy decisions.

The NSDS Implementation Support Project will improve the capacity of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to produce and disseminate quality statistics in a timely manner.