WB grants $129.99 million for uplift of primary education in Sindh

11 Aug 2021ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The World Bank on Wednesday granted worth US$ 129.99 million for the uplift of primary education system under the “Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation Project” in the province.Minister for Economic Affairs,Omar Ayub Khan, witnessed the signing ceremony of financing agreement of “Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation Project” worth US$ 129.99 million with the World Bank, in the Ministry of Economic Affairs.The project financing includes concessional loan of US$ 100.0 million by World Bank and Education Sector Plan Implementation Grant of US$ 29.99 million by Global Partnership for Education (GPE), said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.Besides this, an additional GPE Multiplier Grant of US$ 24.78 million would shortly be made available to enhance geographical coverage of the project.The financing agreement was signed by Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Zulfiqar Haider and Country Director, World Bank,Najy Benhassine while Chief Economist, Government of Sindh, Dr. Naeem Zafar also attended the ceremony on behalf of the provincial government.Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the World Bank management for extending their continuous support to the government particularly at this difficult time when the country is facing increasing health-related and socio-economic challenges.He expressed that provision of quality education was one of the top priorities of the government because it played an essential role in the socioeconomic development and prosperity of a nation.The minister further stressed that equal opportunities in the education, for both girls and boys, must be ensured at all levels.He highlighted that even at time of prevailing difficult situation, the government of Pakistan kept its focus on social sector including health, education and social protection so that the people get basic necessities of life and economy regains its strength.He reiterated his government’s commitment to further strengthen implementation of reforms, including reform actions aim to develop key elements of core foundations for Human Capital Accumulation.The objective of this project is to improve reading skills of early grade primary students and increase student retention in primary schools in selected ten districts of Sindh .Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation Project aims to improve five core elements of learning i.e. prepared learners, effective teaching, learning focused inputs, safe and inclusive school space, and a well-managed education system to end learning poverty.None of these elements can be left out when seeking to make schools functional and ensuring that students learn and stay in school.Using a school-based approach that focuses on quality, redresses support for drop-outs, improved teacher capacity, and infrastructure catering to safety and learning needs, also will help address the demand and supply side challenges to narrow the gap of girls’ access, transition, and retention rates.The project will pilot a school-based behavioral intervention that will help students recognize that their abilities and skills can change and grow and will focus on key skills such as student efficacy and self-management.The World Bank team reiterated its commitment to continue technical and financial support to the Government of Pakistan for priority areas.