Pakistan has jumped 28 places in the ranking of ease of doing business, latest World Bank report reveals.In 2018, Pakistan was ranked 136 and is now at 108 this year in the list of 190 economies.This is a major improvement after abysmal performance in till 2017. The ranking started improving last year when Pakistan jumped 11 places from 147 to 136.During the last few years, ease of doing business ranking got a major hit when Pakistan dropped from the rank of 74 (out of 181 countries) in 2008 to 147 (out of 190) in 2018.Pakistan improved in six areas measured bystarting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes and trading across borders. Lets hope that this ranking translates into a boom in business activity in Pakistan.