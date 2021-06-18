What's new

WB and ADB has paused 1.1 billion dollar for budget support and will only give 800 million dollar due IMF program getting paused.

WB and ADB has paused 1.1 billion dollar for budget support and will only give 800 million dollar end of this month due IMF program getting paused.

World Bank, ADB delay $1.1 billion loans to Pakistan over deadlock in IMF talks

Pakistan faces a delay of $1.1 billion in project loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, officials at the multilateral institutions said on Wednesday, as the government prepares to renegotiate conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund to approve the remaining...
