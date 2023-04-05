WB, ADB cut Pakistan GDP forecast to below 1pc

Skull and Bones said: According to the ADO April 2023, ADB’s flagship economic report, Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to slow to 0.6 percent in FY2023 from 6 percent last fiscal year as the economy struggles to recover. Growth is forecast to rise to 2 percent in FY2024 , assuming the resumption of macroeconomic stability, implementation of reforms, post-flood recovery, and improving external conditions.



“Pakistan’s economy continues to face strong headwinds while last year’s catastrophic floods have exacerbated the economic and financial challenges,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye.



"Yet, with a history of resilience in the face of adversity and depending on a fast return to stability twinned with robust macroeconomic and structural reforms, Pakistan can bounce back. ADB is committed to continuing to support Pakistan's economic recovery and development plans."

This is why elections that allow the end of this disastrous PDM government is what this country needs more than anything else. If we still have them beyond the end of this fiscal year at the end of June we are projected to only see 2% growth at best. But if we elected a competent government with the mandate to carry out reforms, we have the means to make a recovery.