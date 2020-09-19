What's new

Wazristani Khwarjis & Fisadis at it Again. 2 Pak Army Soldiers Martyred

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,490
2
71,477
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Waziristani b@stards again

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during intelligence-based operation

According to the details, 2 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. The two martyrs are identified as 38-year-old Havaldar, Tajbar Ali, who was a resident of Swat, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rashid, a resident of Parachinar.

After the operation, the area was cordoned off for clearance by the troops.

Earlier on Saturday, four terrorists had been killed during an operation in the Central Makran range in Awaran Distt, Balochistan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

As per the initial updates, security forces conducted a search operation after they got secret information. The operations were carried out on confirmation of the presence of terrorists in the Central Makran range in Awaran District, Balochistan.

www.bolnews.com

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during intelligence-based operation

On Saturday, the Pakistan Armed Forces have conducted an Intelligence-based operation in Spalga, Miranshah, North Waziristan.
www.bolnews.com www.bolnews.com
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,980
20
12,000
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
May our BRAVE martyrs be bestowed Janat ul Firdous by the Almighty Allah. Sad to hear such a loss, India and its puppets want to divert our focus back to the Tribal Belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top