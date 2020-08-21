Waziristan police accountant held for Rs. 27m fraud

Bureau Report |Updated 21 Aug 2020





Accused taken into custody after audit report confirmed misappropriation in Khasadar's salaries. — AP/File



PESHAWAR: The accountant of South Waziristan district police has been taken into custody for allegedly misappropriating over Rs. 27 million of Khasadar’s salaries.





A statement issued here said that the accused, identified as Khalid Burki, was taken into custody by the Tank police on August 19 following an audit report confirmed misappropriation of over Rs. 27 million. An FIR was registered against him under section 409 of Pakistan Penal Code at the Tank city police station.



The FIR stated that the accused misappropriated Rs. 27 million from July to October last year. It said that the official had withdrawn excess pay of Rs. 8 million for 273 personnel over and above the available strength.



The official also withdrew Rs. 13 million over and above the available strength of 473 Levies personnel.