What's new

Waziristan - Before and Now - Must watch

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,983
0
1,834
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Stunning !!


I wish we could change whole Pakistan like this. People need development. Would people in Balochistan have to rebel against state to get such development ?????


Well done PA :pakistan: . I am strong critic of PA when they interfere in civil issues, but must praise this. Completely change the face and future of Waziristan.


Not to forget the state of Pakistan's role in merging FATA with main stream KPK.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fatman17
Army in India & Frontier Warfare 1914-1939
Replies
1
Views
331
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
undercover JIX
Popular Solo Female Travel Vlogger Thinks Pakistan Could Be The World’s No. 1 Tourism Destination
Replies
1
Views
361
litman
L
insight-out
This Popular Solo Female Travel Vlogger Thinks Pakistan Could Be The World’s #1 Tourism Destination
Replies
8
Views
544
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Zarvan
Operation Black Thunderstorm – I
Replies
2
Views
1K
Mumm-Ra
Mumm-Ra
Reichsmarschall
How Directorate S, ISI’s most Potent branch, outsmarted US in Kabul, continued subverting India
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
6K
Vapnope
Vapnope

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top