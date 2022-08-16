Google translation of Bengali news

Way to import oil from Russia should be found: Prime Minister

if India can buy oil from Russia, why can't we?

Sheikh Hasina said that it is necessary to look at the issue of buying fuel oil in

Russian currency ruble

.

(Thanks , prime minister, who speaks as Bagher baccha ( daughter of a tiger ) ; if we really buy oil from Russia with ruble , it will be slap on the face of western governments)Bangladesh will also be able to buy oil from Russia, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Daughter of Bangabandhu said,Talk to Russia and find a way to import fuel oil.She said this while joining the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday (August 16) via video conference from Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina presided over it. Later, Planning Minister MA Mannan outlined the instructions of the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister asked to find various ways to buy fuel oil.In the meeting, the Prime Minister said that only when the people of the country are a little better, various conspiracies and conspiracies start. In fact, those who are doing it, want to stop this progress. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the world market has gone out of purchasing power, despite the government's purchasing power.Eknek president said that the price of daily commodities has increased greatly due to the increase in the price of fuel oil. Due to which people are suffering. The government truly realize these things.The head of government said, we think it is absolutely necessary to take some more steps or initiatives to save the poor people, to keep the price of daily commodities bearable.He said, I do politics for people. So when people suffer, I suffer too.