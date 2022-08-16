What's new

Way to import oil from Russia should be found: Prime Minister

Nergal

Nergal

(Thanks , prime minister, who speaks as Bagher baccha ( daughter of a tiger ) ; if we really buy oil from Russia with ruble , it will be slap on the face of western governments)


Google translation of Bengali news -

Way to import oil from Russia should be found: Prime Minister


Bangladesh will also be able to buy oil from Russia, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Daughter of Bangabandhu said, if India can buy oil from Russia, why can't we? Talk to Russia and find a way to import fuel oil.

She said this while joining the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday (August 16) via video conference from Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina presided over it. Later, Planning Minister MA Mannan outlined the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister asked to find various ways to buy fuel oil. Sheikh Hasina said that it is necessary to look at the issue of buying fuel oil in Russian currency ruble.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister said that only when the people of the country are a little better, various conspiracies and conspiracies start. In fact, those who are doing it, want to stop this progress. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the world market has gone out of purchasing power, despite the government's purchasing power.

Eknek president said that the price of daily commodities has increased greatly due to the increase in the price of fuel oil. Due to which people are suffering. The government truly realize these things.

The head of government said, we think it is absolutely necessary to take some more steps or initiatives to save the poor people, to keep the price of daily commodities bearable.

He said, I do politics for people. So when people suffer, I suffer too.

www.somoynews.tv

রাশিয়া থেকে তেল আমদানির পথ বের করতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী | বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশও রাশিয়া থেকে তেল কিনতে পারবে বলে জানিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। বঙ্গবন্ধুকন্যা বলেন, রাশিয়া থেকে ভারত তেল কিনতে পারলে আমরা কেন পারব না? রাশিয়ার সঙ্গে কথা বলে জ্বালানি তেল আমদানি করার পথ বের করতে হবে।<p>মঙ্গলবার (১৬ আগস্ট) জাতীয় অর্থনৈতিক পরিষদের নির্বাহী কমিটির (একনেক) সভায় গণভবন...
www.somoynews.tv www.somoynews.tv
 
J

JackTheRipper

Russian rubble is useless anywhere of the world, except Russia.
Why are Russians forcing others to use their currency?
They can ask for Chinese Yuan which they can use for trade with China or they can ask for barter trade.
 
Nergal

Nergal

Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Can we buy Russian Oil from China?
If we use ruble , we can directly buy from Russia. If Hasina literally want to buy oil from Russia, I don't think anyone can stop her! I wish she is serious when she said it!

I literally want to slap on western governments' faces!

She has good logic , if India can buy from Russia, why we can't?

Why India will be an exception? Since India is buying oil from Russia, so the so called sanction ( from old horse ; soon to be dead as superpower) is already cancelled!
 
J

JackTheRipper

Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Can we buy Russian Oil from China?
I think if China allows it, their ship passing nearby BD, give oil to BD.
But may be still un useful, as Chinese companies may ask some fees for this, so price will be same, discount will not be useful.

vishwambhar said:
Russian oil can be purchased from India....
Yes, i was thinking same, but Indian companies may still ask BD for fees, so discount may not be useful, i think.

Indian companies purchase oil for BD, but without any benefit. seems not possible, same for any companies.
 
Nergal

Nergal

JackTheRipper said:
Russian rubble is useless anywhere of the world, except Russia.
Why are Russians forcing others to use their currency?
They can ask for Chinese Yuan which they can use for trade with China or they can ask for barter trade.
IMHO, whole scenario is different than what we see with bare eyes! It's better for China not to engage in conflict with west directly. Rather, they can act as economic powerhouse, so that Russia can suppress western as offensive power!

I always prefer soft powers over hard powers , as soft power can even convince you to believe that killing you is more beneficial for you, and in the end kill you with this logic, by convincing you to commit suicide! Hard power never can do it!

So perhaps China decided to play as soft power, who will actually rule over all others!
 

