OUR ENTERTAINMENTS OF MARINA CLUB





PARA SAILING



SPEED BOAT SAFARI





JET SKI



LAHORE MARINA BOAT CLUB



-2973239.....................................................................................................With one lake and a River Ravi with 18 boats, Lahore Marina Boat Club hosts a great variety of activities on, around the water. Many people enjoy water sports as part of a healthy, active lifestyle, and these activities often involve whole families recreating together. While hundreds of hours are spent safely engaging in the many water-related activities, accidents, injuries and deaths might be possible as well. Maximizing your safety while involved in water sports involves knowledge of the risks and how to avoid or minimize them. Lahore Marina Boat Club, in cooperation with Tourism Development Corporation, Inland Water Transport Development Company and Rescue 1122 (Government of Punjab), provides access to the needed knowledge.There are three important factors in every safe boating experience -- knowledge, common sense and courtesy. Every boater needs to have a basic knowledge of the traffic rules on the water, of the necessary safe practices and of the required and recommended equipment. Taking a safe boating course, or perhaps repeating a course, is the best way to ensure that you are up to date, and that unsafe habits haven't been developed. Common sense regarding boating safely is developed through personal experience and modeling your practices on others whom you consider to be safe boaters. And courtesy -- that's something we all need practice at all times, not just on the water.Riding a jet ski is probably one of the most exciting things you can do on the water. But the truth of the matter is, many people don't think before they hop on, as exemplified. What's that saying? Oh right: It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Mostly people are too scared to go fast. What if it tips? What would I do? We've all seen them, the jet skiers who go super fast, bouncing up and down on the waves. Thrill-seekers, they are.Pakistan has no concept of other water sports except swimming. Motor Boat and Jet Ski drive is popular all over the world but our youth is unable to enjoy this great entertaining sport. Lahore Marina Boat Club is a youth oriented organization and trying hard to provide our youth a platform to bring out their abilities and have fun along with a very purposeful aim of rescue training. LMBC team is a group of people who are determined to promote water sports and rescue training. Introducing water sports facility, would encourage tourism as per Pakistan is a coastal country and has a dozen of warm water rivers. This would create recruitment and designated job opportunities in this field hence giving a boost to local economy. Furthermore, it provides a healthy and intellectual environment for families and boaters to enjoy. Lahore Marina helping people in trouble during floods, every year where there is flood, our boat club move along with their equipments to rescue flood victims, their animals and their belongings. Lahore Marina Boat Club is also organizing every year the following water sports festivals” -Motor Boat Race -Jet Ski Race