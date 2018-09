Water level is decreasing at alarming rate throughout world. Dam and reservoir are important but we should consider concerns of all parties.



However, in case of shortages what will happen to downstream people i.e. Sindh and Balochistan. Upstream people (Kashmir, Punjab and KPK) can become selfish and cut the water.



Solution:

1. Sindh and Baluchistan are blessed with ocean. We should build desalination plants at Karachi and Gwadar coast and pumping stations to pump the water upstream upto Sukkur bridge and Kuzdar.



2. Hydrogen cloud





So dam and other solution should go hand in hand. We can bring back greenary in Sindh and Baluchistan too.





Best wishes for Pakistan. Allah swt knows best.

