Water resources expert: Ethiopia's dam collapse is 50% possible

April 12, 2021Dr. Abbas Shraky, a professor of water resources at Cairo University, said that it is possible to see the Renaissance Dam collapse by 50%, as many of its counterparts in Africa have experienced in recent years.Abbas Sharaki added, during a television interview, that there are a number of dams that had been built in the African continent during the past years, which had collapsed due to natural hazards, stressing that the company implementing the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam had previously built a number of dams that had collapsed.Shraki explained that Ethiopia has the largest fault line extending to Turkey, this fault line caused Ethiopia to be in two halves, and that is why the land is very low and there are active volcanoes, pointing out that the most earthquake-prone areas in Africa are concentrated in the eastern region towards Ethiopia. The presence of faults, canyons and volcanic mountains with the rain that fall heavily on it in a short period of time in addition to the presence of earthquakes.Shraki said that Ethiopia had built a dam without comprehensive and complete engineering studies, stressing that in the event of the dam collapsing, Ethiopia would only lose the money it spent, but it would affect the surrounding countries, especially Sudan.He stressed that there is no guarantee that the Ethiopian dam will remain for long periods due to nature, stressing: "Nature is stronger than us."Shraki also compared the area on which the High Dam was built in Egypt, with its counterpart in Ethiopia, explaining that Egypt does not have faults or volcanic mountains and is not threatened by earthquakes.He stressed: "When the gates of the Ethiopian dam have been opened it has caused floods in Sudan, and we can face nature with its strength in the Ethiopian plateau, and the Ethiopian people will not benefit from this dam because they live above in the mountains higher from the level of the dam by two thousand meters, and Ethiopia does not have a network of internal electricity, but it aims to sell it only. Ethiopia’s constant talk of its people benefiting from the construction of the dam is only to gain the sympathy of the world."