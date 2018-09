By Our Correspondent Published: September 23, 2018PHOTO:FILEISLAMABAD: Preparations for the construction of two small dams in Rawalpindi district have commenced,reported.The Chahan Dam will be built near Rajgarh village lying on Chakri Road. The other will be constructed at Dadhocha. The Chahan Dan will provide six million gallons of water to 250,000 NA-59 residents daily. Work on the Rs5 billion-initiative will commence this year.Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and MPA Wasiq Qayyum will inspect the site next week. Qayyum told Daily Express that the dam will be ready in a record time of three years.Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Shamsul Mulk urged people to generously contribute to the Supreme Court’s Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. He said the dams would spur development in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where thousands of hectares were lying uncultivated due to water scarcity.One more dam in Neela Saandh Islamabad and Rawal expansion and volla twin city water shortage solved (for next 20 years)