Water Leakage for almost 7 years. Reason why Karachi don't have water and forced to buy water tanker.

I have posted in 2018 about water leakage problem and why karachi having water crisis. Now it became a very serious problem.
Posted in 2018
And now this is what it became
Remember this is clean drinkable water going wasted every week.
Water preservation solution for Pakistan.
I am starting this thread for alternate water preservation solutions. There are people from all directions and aspects of life and from different regions of the world. Please suggest alternate water preservation solution that you have seen or know about or any innovative ideas all are welcome...
