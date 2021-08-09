What's new

Water Leakage for almost 7 years. Reason why Karachi don't have water and forced to buy water tanker.

AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,663
-2
6,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have posted in 2018 about water leakage problem and why karachi having water crisis. Now it became a very serious problem.
Posted in 2018

Water preservation solution for Pakistan.

I am starting this thread for alternate water preservation solutions. There are people from all directions and aspects of life and from different regions of the world. Please suggest alternate water preservation solution that you have seen or know about or any innovative ideas all are welcome...
defence.pk

And now this is what it became


Remember this is clean drinkable water going wasted every week.
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

FULL MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
1,464
1
1,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Karachi ke so called mukhayer hazraat sir jor ke bethein or Tax dena band karein kuch arse ka liyey - phir sobayi machinery harkat mein ayegi - warna kuch nahi honey waala …
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom