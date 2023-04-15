Water for sex: What price women and girls are paying? - BBC URDU

JackTheRipper
Oct 17, 2019
What a fucked up world we live in.
Some of us live in plenty and some die without drinking a single drop of healthy fresh water.
The worst part is, all of this is avoidable if our priorities as humans were right.
Thank you. From when it was announced, up until a couple days ago, I was sending a very small donation daily to the Dam Fund because I am very passionate about water scarcity. But I read news that these PDM fuckers are going to introduce a bill in parliament to repurpose those funds for flood relief, which we all know means what. Now that was a waste and that dam too isn't getting built.
This dam fund was a scam from the start. More money was spent on the ad campaigns for this dam fund than the amount that was collected for it.
Maara banda kiya kare. Donate hi kr skta he.
It's better to donate to trustworthy organizations like Alkhidmat Foundation and Edhi Foundation.
Yes, but those orgs do general charity.