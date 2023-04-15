What's new

Water for sex: What price women and girls are paying? - BBC URDU

What a fucked up world we live in.
Some of us live in plenty and some die without drinking a single drop of healthy fresh water.

The worst part is, all of this is avoidable if our priorities as humans were right.
 
lastofthepatriots said:
Give sadiqa jariya, so people can have access to water.
Click to expand...
Thank you. From when it was announced, up until a couple days ago, I was sending a very small donation daily to the Dam Fund because I am very passionate about water scarcity. But I read news that these PDM fuckers are going to introduce a bill in parliament to repurpose those funds for flood relief, which we all know means what. Now that was a waste and that dam too isn't getting built.
 
villageidiot said:
Thank you. From when it was announced, up until a couple days ago, I was sending a very small donation daily to the Dam Fund because I am very passionate about water scarcity. But I read news that these PDM fuckers are going to introduce a bill in parliament to repurpose those funds for flood relief, which we all know means what. Now that was a waste and that dam too isn't getting built.
Click to expand...
This dam fund was a scam from the start. More money was spent on the ad campaigns for this dam fund than the amount that was collected for it.
 
