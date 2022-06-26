WATER.... Do you feel scared???

vishwambhar
Hi guys if similar thread has been discussed then request mods to delete this thread..... Like my previous thread about a fear on sleeping alone in hotel room this is another week point in my life.... Unknown water.....
I'm myself a great swimmer and can dive even at the height of around 20 feet but don't understand why I'm afraid of swimming alone in unknown waters..... Whenever I see slow flowing unknown river water I just loose my conference to get into it even if I'm on the picnic...... Worst fear I experienced was last month when I went to swimming pool on weekends and after swimming I went to common big bathroom to take a bath...... Bathroom is so big that at least 50 plus showers with approx height of 15 feet height are there...... In these three 3 showers were running with full force and big sounds with not even a single swimmer taking bath inside and it's really embarrassing to accept I couldn't dare to enter bathroom alone to take a bath.....
I was inspite of being a swimmer was scared of those simple showers on full force and the size of that bathroom...... After 15 minutes when other group started showing up only then I could go inside...... My question is do you guys have such wired type of fear......
