WATER.... Do you feel scared???

due to stress most of us are in one sort of phobia or the others, the good part is that you decided to share it, talk to your psychiatrist.due to certain events in my personal life i had a sort of PTSD in my early age, it went undetected and i kept my anxiety and panic attacks to myself, there was a time in which i could not sleep under fan with fear that it will drop on me for instance anyways keeping the story short, took me some courage to share it with someone and ended up seeing a doctor, now things are way better but i get panic episodes from time to time but now i know how to control myself.hang in thereP.S Sad part is that during all this time i saw couple of doctors and apart from two literally ALL of them just milked us for money and never told us that there was nothing wrong with me apart from anxiety and panic attack instead was put on "medicines" (which very fancy named harmless vitamins later we found)