WATER.... Do you feel scared???

Hi guys if similar thread has been discussed then request mods to delete this thread..... Like my previous thread about a fear on sleeping alone in hotel room this is another week point in my life.... Unknown water.....
I'm myself a great swimmer and can dive even at the height of around 20 feet but don't understand why I'm afraid of swimming alone in unknown waters..... Whenever I see slow flowing unknown river water I just loose my conference to get into it even if I'm on the picnic...... Worst fear I experienced was last month when I went to swimming pool on weekends and after swimming I went to common big bathroom to take a bath...... Bathroom is so big that at least 50 plus showers with approx height of 15 feet height are there...... In these three 3 showers were running with full force and big sounds with not even a single swimmer taking bath inside and it's really embarrassing to accept I couldn't dare to enter bathroom alone to take a bath.....

I was inspite of being a swimmer was scared of those simple showers on full force and the size of that bathroom...... After 15 minutes when other group started showing up only then I could go inside...... My question is do you guys have such wired type of fear......
 
Have you ever been bitten by any animal? Like cat or dog may be?
 
looks like a combination of Aquaphobia and Ophidiophobia but i could be wrong ,you need to get your self check from psychiatrist for better diagnosing you on this .
 
Both i had dog who by mistake bite me and now three cats I have 2 females and one male...... about cat bite reason is my big terrace flat on the first floor in my building..... Since it's big terrace flat on first floor many street cats try to explore and end up fighting with my cats...... Once while rescuing my cat from that dangerous street cat I myself became a victim of that angry cat who bite me so bad that I had to rush to Dr.....

Water..... So many people are afraid of this thing..... I know somewhere in the hearts you guys are too afraid but won't accept on this forum
 
@vishwambhar
fear you are feeling is instinctual do breathing exercise and try to have a belief that life is temporary and i dont fear anything as a mindset , this will give you courage to overcome your fear not fully but a step in right direction.
 
What happened after 30 sir ji, jo aap serious hogye itna ?

I have a solution, loha lohe ko Kaat ta hai .
Go to Bihar, and then to kosi river during monsoon .
Dont swim in it , dosemt matter how expert swimmer you are , you will get sucked in a whirlpool of river.
Just look at the river , fast flowing with humongous water flow

You will certainly overcome this fear of yours.
Sea water dosent look that dangerous, river water in peak rainy season when nepalis open up their own Dam gates , the otherwise small river becomes altogether different.
 
Get yourself checked for Rabies virus immediately. Get all yourself and your pets vaccinated against the same. Or be prepared to get infected again and again.
 
due to stress most of us are in one sort of phobia or the others, the good part is that you decided to share it, talk to your psychiatrist.

due to certain events in my personal life i had a sort of PTSD in my early age, it went undetected and i kept my anxiety and panic attacks to myself, there was a time in which i could not sleep under fan with fear that it will drop on me for instance anyways keeping the story short, took me some courage to share it with someone and ended up seeing a doctor, now things are way better but i get panic episodes from time to time but now i know how to control myself.

hang in there :)

P.S Sad part is that during all this time i saw couple of doctors and apart from two literally ALL of them just milked us for money and never told us that there was nothing wrong with me apart from anxiety and panic attack instead was put on "medicines" (which very fancy named harmless vitamins later we found)
 
I remember when I was 8 years old I used to take a bath when in that old house where 100s of flying big cockroaches used to be sitting on the wall..... Today at this 35 plus I find it impossible to even take a face wash if there is a single cockroach which appears once in ages.... Age certainly reduces our courage......
 
It's not about pain. It's about a virus that can remain in hybernation for years and then when it activates gives a very very painful death.
 
I like cats very much. My parents hate them though.
Screenshot_20220625-190307_YouTube.png

A pic of a beautiful cat for you,

I understand , cats take love on their own terms
 

