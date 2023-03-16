​

‘Water diversion from Teesta by India' is alarming, says Bangladesh​

Water ministry to write a letter to India​

Bangladesh's water resources ministry is going to send a letter to the Indian government seeking clarification about reports that India is diverting water from the Teesta River by digging canals."These reports are alarming, we know nothing about it officially, and that is why we are going to send a letter to the Indian government seeking clarification," state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk told a meeting on Thursday."The draft of the letter is ready, and we may send it by today or tomorrow," he informed.The state minister said that as a friendly neighbour, Bangladesh is always in favour of resolving disputes over the common rivers through bilateral negotiations with India.But at the same time, he mentioned that if solutions don't come through a bilateral forum, a regional forum can be an option.The minister said that he is expecting another meeting of the joint river commission (JRC) can be held before the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New Delhi in September.He also said that he invited his Indian counterpart to Dhaka in the March–April period.He has agreed verbally, but no confirmation has been made yet, Mr Zahid added."I want to take him on board a helicopter and show him how the Farrakhan Barrage and other barrages constructed by India affect our rivers," he noted.The state minister also pointed out that both countries agreed in the last JRC meeting in June that the environmental flow of the common rivers would not be disturbed.Only excess water from the common rivers can be withdrawn, he said.The minister said that in the past Bangladesh and India had resolved many problems through discussions, and we hope that we can solve the issues regarding the common rivers through dialogue.Commenting on the diversion of water from the Teesta by India, water expert Dr Ainun Nishat said this could not be done without the central government's consent.He termed this as a political issue and suggested resolving it politically.