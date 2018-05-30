Water Crisis in Pakistan: News and Discussions

Separate names with a comma.
very serious crisis which is not on priority list of any political party
Problem is that for most people Kalabagh dam is the "start and end" of this discussion, when there are multiple other dams that can be built.
Another problem is that previous govt have focused on coal plants instead of dams, probably because they are quicker to built and can be used as a tool for their popularity contest.
The water crises is the same as our loadshedding crises of a few years ago..
20-50 years ago we should have prepared ourselves for the future
But we didn't until loadshedding got so bad that we were forced to take action, today our capacity to make power has increased but we still need to reign in corruption, improve transmission lines, go after defaulter etc but it's atleast under control
Water is the same
90% of our fresh water runs into the sea because we don't have enough dams, water reservoir or water storage facilities, our pipes are old and leaky and not enough water is carried to places that need it
Just like loadshedding it will take a kick in the teeth for us to try and fix the problem
infrastructure and dam projects are underway but we need to be quick and we need more
Survival for the fittest.
Not Only Danda but khamba required for those who politicies Dam.
The betrayal of Pakistan's politicians on water issue
When there is water in pipw.underground its leaks and cause destruction of road and waste of water. But I dont have any hope for karachi as PPP will rule again
jiye bhutto!!!
jis civilized Qoom k dimagh ko istamal krna chahia tha osko tuo pehly hi kachray k dabby mai dal chuky hain..jo Qoom chahti thi pakistaniyat osko lisaniyat ny khatm krdia.. Phir Altaaf Ghaddar Aaya os ne bhi sab ki dekha dekhi lisaniyat ko faroogh diya or hamaray pakistani nazariye ka beraghark kr dia.
Hamain tuo shukar Aada karna chahia tha k hm Azadi k sath reh rahy hain... Baki pakistan mai kon kiya krta hai is mai interfere krny ki jo saza mili wo karachi waly Aaj tak bhokat rahy hain or ek uncvilliced sobay k daro madar per hm ko chorh dia gaya.
Phir bhi hm ziada tar kashmosh rehty hain pakistan ki mohabbat mai.
Agr hamain ezzat di jati or mohtarma fatima jinnah ko elect kiya jata, tuo Aaj pora mulk civilized hota.. Na east pakistan hath se jata Or kashmir bhi Qabliyaat ki biniyaad per liya jata.. Lakin phir bhi andho ki soch rakhny waly or lisaniyat ko poojny waly ye baat kabhi nhi samjhy gain.
I am really disappointed and posting this video very first time on any social media. Having seen the current circumstanc of pakistan.
Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) had already issued a warning that the country may run dry by 2025 if the authorities did not take immediate action to pacify the situation.
The construction of dams and barrages by India over River Chenab and River Jhelum in violation of the Indus Basin Treaty created the problem of water shortage for Pakistan which is becoming more and more severe with the passage of time. According to the UNO Report, Pakistan is at the 7th position in the list of countries, which are facing water crisis. Presently, Pakistan has a surface water of 153 MAF and underground water resources of only 24 MAF and Pakistan may face water shortage of 33 MAF during the year, 2025.
The population of Pakistan is increasing at a rate of 3.2%. Presently, we have to feed more the 200 million people and if population increase rate remains the same, then it will be almost double by the year,2025 and hence, the consumption of the underground water will also add to the problem which will be further aggravated due to factors such as global warming and other climate changes.
According to a research study on water resources of Pakistan, approximately water having economic values of $70 billion is being thrown into sea every year due to non-construction of water reservoirs. A water starved country, which has the foreign reserve of only $20 billion, can’t afford throwing water of economic value of $70 billion every year into sea.
Study of Pakistan Counsel of Research on the water resources of Pakistan (PCRWR) revealed that rapid depletion of ground water may soon worsen the water crisis in Pakistan’s major cities, causing a drought-like situation. Such crisis needs to be taken on war footings; otherwise, a large section of Pakistan’s population, especially those living in big cities, will be facing severe shortage of water.
Due to excessive pumping of underground water, the quality of underground water is being contaminated rapidly with heavy metals like Copper, Nickel and Cobalt etc, which are the causes of spread of Hepatitis in the people of Pakistan, especially in those living in big cities.
The problem of water shortage in Pakistan has gained the momentum as our water storage capacity is only for 30 days, and Pakistan has the 4th highest rate of water use in the world. It simply means that water intensity rate – the amount of water in cubic meters used per unit of GDP is the world highest and no country’s economy is more water intensive than that of Pakistan.
As regards the remedial measures needed to overcome this horrible water shortage in Pakistan, steps required to be taken immediately include:
* Preparation of country's water policy;
* Construction of water reservoirs;
* National Action Plan to be formulated for judicious use of available water.
* Reduction in water losses through seepage, leaching and percolation by lining of Canals, Distributaries and Water Channels.
* Controlled over pumping of underground water and over irrigation practices.
* By increasing the water use efficiency of the crops by switching from conventional agriculture to conservative agriculture.
* By adopting water use efficient methods of irrigation like Sprinkler, Basin and Drip irrigation.
Mazay ki baat yeh ke jub naya subah karachi ki baat kartey hie tou PPP waley kehtay ehi sharam ani chaye kis baat ki sharm bhai? Zardari ko nahi ai aur khud ko corruption kartay nahi aye.
Karachi ka wahid haal Naya subah hie funds direct islamabad sei aye na ke PPP ke pas se hotiye hoiye chillar bachta hie karachi ko
Pakistan does not Taps into 95% of the water which flows into Pakistani Region it enters Pakistan and then goes into Sea.
We do not refine and reuse waste Sewage water , to clean it to use for City exterior plantation watering so that is also almost 100% more water we have yet to access
Water desalination is used may be to 1% potential
The sea gets 90% Untreated water / sewage mix which falls directly into Karachi Sea area which is why the color of Karachi Sea is "Dirty Grey"
"If we correctly use the water resources we can turn whole Sindh / Baluchistan green for x3 the farming land capacity that exist now in Pakistan"
99% of Baluchistan is not farmed presently
No problem if we dont have water.electricity. shelter. Employment.health care.justice.etc
WE GOT METROS AND BUSES TO PHUNDII ALL DAY.. ALL YEAR...
IK BHAR PHIR SHER
Resolution of water crisis is our highest priority from today: CJP
ISLAMABAD: The resolution of water crisis would be our highest priority from now onwards, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday while hearing a case on water scarcity and construction of dams.
During the hearing, Justice Nisar observed that no political parties in the country have water on their agenda, though no issue is as grave as that pertaining to the supply and accessibility of water.
The case was being heard by a three-member bench headed by the chief justice.
The chief justice also spoke about the recent issue of Kishenga Dam, saying the Neelum River has started drying up as the dam has been constructed on Jhelum, of which Neelum is the largest tributary.
“It is a water bomb, an issue being considered extremely critical,” the chief justice observed. “What have we done if we cannot [even] ensure supply of water to our children.”
The CJP also observed that water is a basic need of “the children”, promising he would hear all the cases pertaining to water scarcity and dam construction.
The chief justice said he would hear cases on the water crisis in Karachi on June 9, Lahore on June 10 and then in Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.
Kishenganga project
The Kishenganga Dam was inaugurated to provide water for a hydropower project, work on which started in 2009. It is one of the projects that India fast-tracked in the volatile state amid frosty ties between the nuclear-armed countries.
Pakistan has opposed some of these projects, saying they violate a World Bank-mediated treaty on the sharing of the Indus River and its tributaries upon which 80% of its irrigated agriculture depends.
The Kishanganga project was delayed for several years as Pakistan dragged India to the International Court of Arbitration, which ruled in India's favour in 2013. India has said the hydropower projects under way in Jammu and Kashmir are "run-of-the-river" schemes that use the river's flow and elevation to generate electricity rather than large reservoirs, and do not contravene the treaty.
i wonder pakistan right now suffering badly from water crises. What if india does not consider pakistan's concerns ?
India left no choice for us. So
Piyasy marny sy behtar hai maar kr marna.. Lakin jb jang shuro krna tuo bata dena waha akar shamil hona chaho ga. Tmhain kia maloom kitna sakoon milta hai ye soch kr k pakistan k lia marna hai. Wesy tuo election k baad aahi rha hon. Kuch hisab kitaab baki hai.