Water commission in Sindh bans construction in DHA, Clifton

no proper planning or guidelines.

the population shown to be occupying the area was much lesser.

why water treatment plants were not installed in the areas.”

gallons of untreated water that was being dumped in the sea.

Annually 580 million gallons of untreated water is dumped in the sea in Karachi

We will not allow anyone to be careless on this matter,