Watching Uri The Surgical Strike.

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,976
87
63,869
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
My exams are almost over one left. Which INSHALLAH is the easiest one so I am watching Uri the Surgical Strike. Those of you who don't know the things which I prefer to watch the most from India are their Anti Pakistan stuff. Not that I love them or agree with them but despite our military leadership disastrous history and all their incompetence, how we still dominate Indian mindsets is quite stunning. Plus, them screaming and shouting and taking revenge in movies is quite hilarious. And last but not the least some beautiful girls. :smitten:

Therefore, just started watching Uri the Surgical Strike. And must admit one of the best Anti Pakistan movies I have ever seen. Way better than that trash Pathaan. Pathaan compared to this one is a bad bad joke. They have shown Pakistanis as jokers in this one also but way less as compared to other movies and web series. That they just need to focus on improving that part. Even in enmity race should be maintained.
 
Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
137
0
101
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Leave trash Bollywood,

Go for Hollywood and Korean Movies, especially thriller ones.
You can get Hindi/Urdu dub from internet for Hollywood.
For Korean movies use English subtitles.
 

