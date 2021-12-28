Watch Top ex-Afghan Leaders: Ahmed Zia Masoud, Younas Qanoni, Kareem Khalili, Salahudin Rabbani & Khalid Noor all on Pakistan TV | Anti-Taliban force?

Top Leaders of Afghanistan of Northern Alliance, Tajik Community, Hazara Community, Ex-Ministers of Afghanistan, Defense Minister of ANA, former President of Afghanistan - All top leaders arrive in Pakistan in talks with Pakistani Civilian and Army/ISI leadership:
Watch Full program on Geo TV :
Whats going on all these Northern Alliance, Tajik, Uzbek and Hazara ex-leaders in Pakistan doing and meeting all top government officials of Pakistan?
- Ahmed Zia Masoud: The Great brother of Ahmed Shah Masood of Panshir Valley who fought all wars along Ahmed Shah Masoud.
- Yunas Qanooni: From Panjshir Valley is an Afghan politician who was Vice President of Afghanistan.
- Kareem Khalili: Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party. Former Vice President of Afghanistan. Most recently he was Chief of the Afghan High Peace Council from 2017
- Salahuddin Rabbani : Son of President Burhanuddin Rabbani, Afghan diplomat and politician who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan
- Khalid Noor: son of Atta Mohammad Noor, one of Afghanistan's most prominent politicians, who has a large popular base throughout Afghanistan.
Watch Full program on Geo TV :
Whats going on all these Northern Alliance, Tajik, Uzbek and Hazara ex-leaders in Pakistan doing and meeting all top government officials of Pakistan?