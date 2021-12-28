Watch Top ex-Afghan Leaders: Ahmed Zia Masoud, Younas Qanoni, Kareem Khalili, Salahudin Rabbani & Khalid Noor all on Pakistan TV | Anti-Taliban force?

AsianLion said: Top Leaders of Afghanistan of Northern Alliance, Tajik Community, Hazara Community, Ex-Ministers of Afghanistan, Defense Minister of ANA, former President of Afghanistan - All top leaders arrive in Pakistan in talks with Pakistani Civilian and Army/ISI leadership:

Ahmed Zia Masoud: The Great brother of Ahmed Shah Masood of Panshir Valley who fought all wars along Ahmed Shah Masoud.

The Great brother of Ahmed Shah Masood of Panshir Valley who fought all wars along Ahmed Shah Masoud. Yunas Qanooni: From Panjshir Valley is an Afghan politician who was Vice President of Afghanistan.

From Panjshir Valley is an Afghan politician who was Vice President of Afghanistan. Kareem Khalili: Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party. Former Vice President of Afghanistan. Most recently he was Chief of the Afghan High Peace Council from 2017

Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party. Former Vice President of Afghanistan. Most recently he was Chief of the Afghan High Peace Council from 2017 Salahuddin Rabbani : Son of President Burhanuddin Rabbani, Afghan diplomat and politician who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan

Son of President Burhanuddin Rabbani, Afghan diplomat and politician who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Khalid Noor: son of Atta Mohammad Noor, one of Afghanistan's most prominent politicians, who has a large popular base throughout Afghanistan. All in Pakistan talking and interviewed on Geo Tv - Saleem Safi Journalist.



Watch Full program on Geo TV :





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428819845659901955

Whats going on all these Northern Alliance, Tajik, Uzbek and Hazara ex-leaders in Pakistan doing and meeting all top government officials of Pakistan? Click to expand...

Pakistan is the only, natural, and sincere mediator between the different afghan groups as Pakistan always maintained the relationship with and has helped all these groups in the past and will definitely help them in the future too unlike some crying whore of a country which has no common borders with Afghanistan but has been spoiling the peace in the region by pimping Karzai and Ghani