Watch: Today, NVIDIA revealed Avatar Cloud Engine for conversational AI & NLP with video game characters

NVIDIA ACE for Games is a new foundry for intelligent in-game characters powered by generative AI. Developers of middleware, tools, and games can use NVIDIA ACE for Games to build and deploy customized speech, conversation, and animation AI models in their software and games. Watch our NVIDIA Kairos demo, showcasing how NVIDIA partnered with Convai to help optimize and integrate ACE for Games modules into an immersive and dynamic interaction with a non playable character named Jin. The demo is also enhanced with ray tracing and performance multiplying NVIDIA DLSS 3.


