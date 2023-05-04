What's new

Watch the China's first homegrown large cruise liner 'Adora', to be launched next month in June

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Watch the China's first homegrown large cruise liner 'Adora', to be launched next month in June​



Weighing over 130,000 tons, H1508, the largest passenger vessel that China ever built, is scheduled to be launched in early June after three years of construction.

The ship has 25 million components -- double the number of an aircraft carrier. Ma Ling has been leading her team to work on the testing of the ship to make sure every function will be running normally. What's making the job so difficult is not only the size, but also its high standards for both comfort and energy efficiency.

Now the ship is set to be delivered this year, and final preparations are in full swing with an average of 3,500 people working on the vessel per day. For the entire team, the days during the trial run will be sleepless. But they all look forward to the day when Adora sails the oceans.
 

