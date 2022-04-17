What's new

WATCH: RSS Terrorist talks about bulldozing homes at a public rally

just keep them in one thread.. Like Genocide and multimedia.
Anyway, these kind of videos are of low value unless they are BJP leaders or important person. Else, there wd be thousands of moronic videos.
 
Goenitz said:
just keep them in one thread.. Like Genocide and multimedia.
Anyway, these kind of videos are of low value unless they are BJP leaders or important person. Else, there wd be thousands of moronic videos.
Click to expand...
I agree with you bro but mods banned my last megathread so I'm going to keep posting single ones until they make an official one for multimedia content. I have already asked them to bring back my old thread so still waiting on that.

But this video is especially important because of all the seemingly ordinary people who are cheering this person. Usually we are told these are fringe people with no backing. People need to know how rotten the entire country is.
 

