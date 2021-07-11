Watch: Rocket Blasts Richard Branson, Crew Into New Era Of Space Flight

BTW, did you notice that interesting front landing gear? When I was watching it live and it was making it's approach, I could tell something was different about it but not until it touched down on the rear wheels and slowly dropped on that front gear did I notice it's strange shape and what looks to be a small, rubber ski pad of some sorts? Why not just have a standard front landing gear with a wheel?They never mentioned anything about that or at least I didn't hear anything but the only thing I can come up with is that the aircraft doesn't have reverse trust on that rocket motor or a drag chute or anything to slow it down and help it stop that they turned that front landing gear into a friction pad of some sorts that wouldn't necessarily fall apart, but create enough friction to slow the aircraft down?