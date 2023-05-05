What's new

WATCH: Pornjeets create a short film showing a woman in abaya being romanced and married to a Hindu.

CallSignMaverick said:
It is just a frame by frame copy of some movie prolly made by RW muslims with roles reversed as a response.
"RW Muslims" lmao

It was made by Hindu and Muslim actors and as per them:

Newschecker contacted Vishnu K Vijayan to understand the motive behind the video. He expressed that the controversy surrounding the video was unfortunate and that it was being misinterpreted. He stated “We did not make it to promote love jihad. We did it as actors and our primary aim was to create a reel. We are co-artists working in serials. We had no intention to hurt anyone.”
The actress is actually Muslim and she's posted photos of herself celebrating Hindu festivals and with Hindu idols. This is the "RW Muslim" Poopeshes and Poonams are doing randi rona about.

junesberry1.jpg
junesberry2.jpg


No doubt Poojaris were very happy seeing her post pictures of herself with idols. But the second she makes a video on a Hindu girl with Muslims, it becomes Love Jihad and they need to create their own film about a girl in an abaya becoming a Lingam poojari.

Also, pornjeets were insecure enough to add a note crying about "Love Jihad" in the short film where they are promoting Muslim women getting married to Hindu men.
 
nobody ever sees these apart from those in their little bubbles..

.. wasn't there a whole hullabaloo about some Muslim guy selling Ganesh statues on DIwali or something recently too ?

found it lmao


wait for it.. 1:30

-=virus=- said:
nobody ever sees these apart from those in their little bubbles..

.. wasn't there a whole hullabaloo about some Muslim guy selling Ganesh statues on DIwali or something recently too ?

found it lmao


wait for it.. 1:30

Chutyapa jitna dhoondoge, utna milega internet pe. Full democratization ho chuka hai content ka. For people like the OP these are very rewarding times
 

