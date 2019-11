WATCH: Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Amir Khan's presence

By Sports Desk Published: November 23, 2019PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER/ SHOAIB MALIKPakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem ‘The Falcon’ on late Friday beat World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez in Dubai.This was Waseem’s 10th victory against one loss, where he won the bout through a unanimous decision after eight rounds.the pugilist was being watched by British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and he later thanked him in a tweet for his support.Waseem dedicated the victory to Pakistan and thanked his fans for the support that he receives from them.The boxer was also congratulated by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.Waseem replied by thanking Malik for always showing support towards the athletes of Pakistan.Waseem also received praise from former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.Earlier, before the fight, Waseem had said that was confident of beating his Mexican opponent.“I’m confident of stealing the show once again,” a press release quoted him as saying. “I’m very happy to be handed the chance to perform in Dubai for a second time in a row.“I got lots of attention for my last victory and the people of Dubai seemed to love me and support me. It’s such a great place to perform and I am aiming to produce something as spectacular as last time.He continued by thanking the fans from Middle East and Pakistan for getting behind him.“It’s very important for me to keep making these big statements and winning in style. After that last win, people from the Middle East and at home in Pakistan are getting behind me and that gives me even more strength.”He also praised his coach for helping him prepare for the bout.“This camp is going great. My coach Danny Vaughan is giving me more and more strength and we’re working hard to reach our goal.“Me and Danny have a plan and we’re going to make sure we make history by becoming world champion. I want to do it for my people and for people who admire boxing all over the world.”