What's new

WATCH: Man pepper-sprayed by police for refusing to wear mask

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
459
1
834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In a shocking incident, a train passenger was pepper-sprayed by police after he refused to wear a face mask in England.

According to the details, a British transport police officer asked Anthony Baldwin, 34, to wear a mask which he refused, citing that he is exempt from the rules because he suffers from panic attacks on a Wirral line service at Lime Street Station in Liverpool.


The passenger asked the police officer that he does not have to wear one due to a ‘medical condition’.

In the video, the police officer continues to insist the man puts on a mask or leave the train, but the man refuses sparking a violent tussle. A scuffle breaks out between Baldwin and the police officer, who uses his pepper spray after the man resists arrest, Mail Online reported.

The officer gives the passenger final warning before telling him, “You’re getting off.” He tries to remove him by force but the man refuses to budge.

He wrestles with the officer – who threatens to pepper spray him – as fellow passengers protest: ‘He’s done nothing wrong. Medical condition.’

The officer then attempts to spray the unruly passenger – who desperately shields his face – but is unable to get a clear shot and urgently calls for backup on his radio.

He is finally subdued and led off the train, as other passengers – furious at his removal – demand to know the name of the arresting officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that passengers on public transport in England are required by law to wear a mask, or face a £100 fine, unless they have a medical condition which prevents them from wearing a mask.

Talking to journalists Baldwin, the father-of-five has lifted the lid further on the incident, and accused British Transport Police of a ‘heavy-handed’ approach.

He said, “I have got severe anxiety. In the video the police pull my top over my head and you can actually hear me screaming. I was panicking and I had a panic attack in the back of the police van and they just kept laughing at me.”

Baldwin also denied coughing on fellow passengers after BTP said that was the reason for the call to the train.

arynews.tv

WATCH: Man pepper-sprayed by police for refusing to wear mask

In a shocking incident, a train passenger was pepper-sprayed by police after he refused to wear a face mask in England.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mista Man punished for using a VPN to scale China’s Great Firewall and watch p0rn China & Far East 53
Chakar The Great Man Accused Of Carrying Beef Attacked With Hammer In Gurgaon, Cops Watch Central & South Asia 5
manlion Man Bashed With Hammer By Cow Vigilantes As Gurgaon Cops Watch Central & South Asia 77
V Man Bashed With Hammer By Cow Vigilantes As Gurgaon Cops Watch Central & South Asia 5
D Man Bashed With Hammer By Cow Vigilantes As Gurgaon Cops Watch Central & South Asia 35
S WATCH: In India man erects six-foot-tall Trump statue to worship Central & South Asia 14
Hamartia Antidote Florida man [74] who had ‘no idea what AFib was’ saved by Apple Watch during holiday travel Americas 1
greenblooded Indian man attacks wife with chopper for watching Pakistani drama Members Club 37
TaiShang WATCH: Did US Cops Pull Their Guns on Black Man Because He’s ‘Not White?’ World Affairs 0
S Man chops off son's hand for watching **** on smartphone Central & South Asia 25

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top