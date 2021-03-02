Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Watch Live! China to launch crew to new space station
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
13 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,679
-4
13,832
Country
Location
13 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
China preparing to build Tiangong station in 2021, complete by 2022
onebyone
Mar 2, 2021
Replies
3
Views
210
Mar 2, 2021
CAPRICORN-88
China is about to try a high-stakes landing on Mars
onebyone
May 14, 2021
2
3
4
5
Replies
65
Views
2K
May 15, 2021
Daniel808
Watch live: China’s Long March 5 rocket return-to-flight
Dante80
Dec 27, 2019
Replies
2
Views
497
Dec 27, 2019
Beast
B
Elon Musk's guide to getting ahead in business
jamahir
Jan 7, 2021
Replies
8
Views
324
Jan 21, 2021
Trango Towers
What the next 20 years of space travel could achieve — from the Moon to mankind on Mars
TruthTheOnlyDefense
Jul 17, 2019
Replies
1
Views
321
Jul 18, 2019
lcloo
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
ECP alarmed at 28 clauses of electoral reforms bill
Latest: airmarshal
4 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
How to deal with growing Sindhi Nationalism?
Latest: Talwar e Pakistan
4 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Writer Umera Ahmed Says Her "Dhoop ki Diwaar" Script Was Approved by ISPR
Latest: airmarshal
6 minutes ago
Members Club
Replacement for Pakistan's Sea Kings, Options
Latest: Blacklight
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
R
US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous
Latest: RiazHaq
8 minutes ago
Americas
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
How to deal with growing Sindhi Nationalism?
Latest: Talwar e Pakistan
4 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Replacement for Pakistan's Sea Kings, Options
Latest: Blacklight
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: khanasifm
25 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Turkey Defence Production Updates
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
26 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Old/New Articles and News item about PAF
Latest: ghazi52
56 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
ECP alarmed at 28 clauses of electoral reforms bill
Latest: airmarshal
4 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan and China: the new US game
Latest: VCheng
22 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Sindh updates
Latest: ghazi52
46 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Fantastically Slow Speed of Sindh Contractors
Latest: El Sidd
Today at 3:24 AM
Social & Current Events
Prime minister’s annual salary proposed at Rs2.441m
Latest: El Sidd
Today at 3:13 AM
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
3rd Mogami class FFG under construction
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
23 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
38 minutes ago
Air Warfare
US Space Force is developing directed energy weapons to maintain space superiority
Latest: F-22Raptor
39 minutes ago
Air Warfare
How Tall Are Bears
Latest: Old School
Today at 3:17 AM
Air Warfare
Could China invade the USA?
Latest: KAL-EL
Yesterday at 11:03 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
B
Bangovax human trial officially approved
Latest: bluesky
17 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
T
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: TheImmortal
29 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
South Korea willing to help in developing Bangladesh pharma and ICT sectors: ambassador
Latest: bluesky
41 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh provides Taka 650 million to Sudan as a grant.
Latest: bluesky
58 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Featured
President El-Sisi receives Chief of Joint Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 3:26 AM
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom