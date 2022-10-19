What's new

WATCH: Jemima Khan impresses Pakistanis by singing classic Urdu song

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1666184139359.png

Jemima Goldsmith, who is a British screenwriter and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's former wife, revealed that she used to sing an Urdu song with her kids when they were younger.

In a video going viral on the internet, Jemima could be heard singing a very popular Pakistani song.

British journalist Emb Hashmi shared an interview clip with Jemima, during which she sang "Aao Bacho Sair Karain" — a song by Pakistani singer Saleem Raza.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582496111629336576


The host requested Jemima speak Urdu, to which she sang her a song.

The screenwriter tends to be patriotic toward Pakistan due to her strong affiliation with the country and the time she spent here. She has also been vocal in giving statements in Pakistan's favour time and again.
WATCH: Jemima Khan impresses Pakistanis by singing classic Urdu song

British journalist Emb Hashmi shares an interview clip with Jemima Khan, during which she sang Aao Bacho Sair Karain
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

Speaks Urdu alot lot better than i do !!! Respect !!!!
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

lol... her Urdu accent is great...
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

What an elegant lady. Iska handsome se aisi kia baat ho gai ki break up hi ho gya,,, tsk.

a good looking couple, those guys made for.
 
R2D2

R2D2

2 days ago she was cycling past Nawaz Sharif's home and had to stop and then waved at Nawaz. Yesterday her son gifted his car to Imran Khan. Today she is singing in Urdu. I wonder what she is doing tomorrow to promote Imran?

Jemima ko Imran ko wohi kehna chahiye jo Mirasi ki maa ne fauj bharti waloon ko kaha tha

Jay gal saday te aa gai ha tay sulah kar lo
 

