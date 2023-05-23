What's new

WATCH | Indian Navy's newest warship tracks, destroys sea-skimming supersonic target in key test

The Indian Navy successfully carried out an engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target using its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao.

This maiden endeavour showcases the Navy's future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said India's maritime force.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658157903445127168

"Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of sea-skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavour showcases IN's Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The ship measures 163 m in length, and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, said Indian Navy.

The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

Mormugao is packed with sofisticated weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface missile and surface-to-air missiles. The ship is equiped with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters provide the ship's Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities. It is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, said the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

WATCH | Navy's newest warship tracks, destroys supersonic target in key test

This maiden endeavour showcases the Navy's future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The journey of Barak 8 has been an iterative one. When first unveiled, the range was only 70 KM, incrementally increasing to about 90 KM and 100 KM. Barak 8 (MRSAM) is the only SAM in the world with minimum interception range of 0.5km. All other SAMs of its class have minimum 1 to >1.5km MIR. The extremely efficient light weight DPRM design gives it QR caps with terminal homing speed reaching between Mach 2-3 with 2nd pulse.
Among the Major technologies, India has developed the Dual Pulse Rocket Motor, Pnenumatic Actuation System, Safe and Arm for Rocket Motor.

While Israel has developed the Missile Seeker and offcourse the MF Radar which works with the missile

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659484124149694465

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659538447303061505
 

