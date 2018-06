If Imran Khan has bowed to a dead person, then that is a condemnable act. I condemn him for that.



I do not know he if bowed to the dead body or what he was doing.



However Imran Khan is still better than Nawaz Sharif and Bilalwal Bhutto.



Secondly Muslims do not bow down to dead bodies, idols, or to pictures of people like you pagan Hindus do.

Click to expand...