WATCH: In India man erects six-foot-tall Trump statue to worship

By News Desk Published: December 22, 2019.SCREENGRAB: RTThey say seeing is believing and such is the case with an Indian farmer who worships a six-foot-tall statue of United States President Donald Trump.According to, Bussa Krishna, 32, from the Jangaon district of Telangana state calls himself Trump’s biggest fan.On June 14, he celebrated the 73rd birthday of the US president by building a statue of Trump to worship.Krisha said he admires the “bold attitude” and “strong leadership” of the US president.This included a special ritual ceremony known as ‘abhishek’, where he poured milk onto the statue the way one would normally do for deities, while chanting “Trump” (glory be to Trump).He even gave him aand garland at the celebration he hosted in a tent filled with posters wishing Trump a happy birthday.“I installed Trump’s statue with my own money and it cost me around Rs 1.3 lakh,” Krishna said.“After installing his statue many people are calling me a Trump fan. I also observe a fast every Friday for Trump. I will live as a Trump fan and die as a Trump fan.”Krishna first got famous for being the Republican leader’s devotee when he declared that he had put up a photo of Trump in his prayer room and worshipped it like a god, even offering turmeric and flowers.He said he did so after a Telangana-born software engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed in a hate crime in February 2017 by a US Navy veteran at a bar in Kansas.“I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day,” he had said then.And while Pakistani fans believe their country lost the recent World Cup match against India because they overindulged in burgers, this guy is convinced that Trump was responsible for India’s victory.“On the day of the India vs Pakistan cricket match, I saw him in my dream and thankfully India won the match. Since then, I have even kept Trump’s picture as a wallpaper in my mobile,” he said.