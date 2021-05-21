When you are a citijen of rijing shining shupa pawa and want to show phool tech shapport:
When reality hits you like a splash of cold water and you remember you're a helpless Dasyu leech subsisting off pay cheques from Muslims:
Look at the U-turn! Do these people have any real opinions or convictions?
@Areesh @Reichsmarschall @Iltutmish @PakFactor @IceCold
When reality hits you like a splash of cold water and you remember you're a helpless Dasyu leech subsisting off pay cheques from Muslims:
Look at the U-turn! Do these people have any real opinions or convictions?
@Areesh @Reichsmarschall @Iltutmish @PakFactor @IceCold