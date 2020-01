PUBLISHED TUE, JAN 7 20209:52 AM ESTUPDATED 4 HOURS AGOTesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke during a ceremony at the company’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai on Tuesday and had a chance to show off some of his dance moves.Musk talked about several initiatives and achievements . The first Tesla Model 3 cars were delivered out of the Shanghai factory to the public, for example, and Musk said he will design a future Tesla vehicle in China that will be sold globally. He also said China would open a new design and engineering center in the country and that it will use the Shanghai Gigafactory to build a production program for the Model Y.But all of this may have been overshadowed by Musk’s dance, which he tweeted afterwards: