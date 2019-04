WATCH: Chinese woman scholar speaks Urdu, hosts Pakistan travel show

Off the cuff

"I tried to show the real Pakistan to people"

A deep connection

"I am extremely interested in folk culture and meeting different people. While learning Urdu, I started to think about Pakistani culture, which is totally unfamiliar to the Chinese. I decided to explore it and introduce this rich culture to people."

I signed a declaration that if I died in Pakistan, it is my own responsibility and then left for Pakistan.

Unexpected warmth

"I had never met those people but everybody helped me without any personal agenda. Even if they are poor and have one roti [flatbread], they would like to give me half."