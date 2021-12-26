Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Watch: China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts conduct second spacewalk
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
35 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,329
-4
15,362
Country
Location
35 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Khamenei: There is no difference between the demands of the Biden and Trump administrations regarding the nuclear file
Latest: Aramagedon
A moment ago
Middle East & Africa
CV-16 Liaoning - Type 001 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: JSCh
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
B
A glimpse into our games
Latest: Brass Knuckles
1 minute ago
Sports
Bangladesh Air Force to purchase Mi-28NE Havoc attack helicopter from Russia
Latest: FuturePAF
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: waz
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
SRA claims attacks on Rangers in MirpurKhas
Latest: Battlion25
8 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief called Durand Line a "hypothetical line".
Latest: The Eagle
52 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Soldier martyred after terrorists fired at Pakistan Army check post in Waziristan
Latest: TNT
54 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Pakistani Navy confirms Brazilian jetliner will replace Orion patrol aircraft
Latest: python-000
Today at 5:33 PM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
B
A glimpse into our games
Latest: Brass Knuckles
1 minute ago
Sports
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
8 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Talibans are not Pakistan's friend : Gen Tariq Khan
Latest: jamahir
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Gap between PBS, SBP import data widens to historic high of $1.5b: report
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
16 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Rana Shamim signed affidavit in Nawaz’s office, reveals notary
Latest: Taimoor Khan
19 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Another Fratricide By a CRPF head constable
Latest: Pandora
39 minutes ago
Military Forum
China launches three warships in one day, China breaks the world record in the number of Destroyers commissioned in one year
Latest: Ali_Baba
Today at 5:25 PM
Military Forum
US Navy’s unmanned refueling drone completes first ops on an aircraft carrier
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 7:35 AM
Naval Warfare
The Battle of Midway 1942: Told from the Japanese Perspective
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 5:52 AM
Naval Warfare
Indian Air Force Failed Even in East Pakistan in 1971 War
Latest: Huffal
Today at 2:54 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
CV-16 Liaoning - Type 001 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: JSCh
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Bangladesh Air Force to purchase Mi-28NE Havoc attack helicopter from Russia
Latest: FuturePAF
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Poll: What is Mig21 for indians?
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
3 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
10 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom