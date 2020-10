Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest Video shows Sindh Police carrying out a 46-minute operation to arrest PML-N leader retired Capt Safdar Awan

LOLZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ where is Ranger or army ?????????????????? @The Eagle and rest ....The men in RED circle is Mariam Nawaz bodyguard ...Shakoor ... Geo making big deal of it ..calling him some agencies agent.