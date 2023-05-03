What's new

WATCH: A little girl begs Modi-Ji for food at BJP rally in Karnataka

CallSignMaverick said:
What have I got to cope for when its your country going through a food crisis with poverty rising everyday?
1683140267498.png

Pazeet is not coping saar, there has never been a hungry person in India since 2014 when Modi-ji was elected. This girl must be a Khangressi sickular Owaisi agent trying to do Love Jihad on Lodi-Ji.
 
hatehs said:
"You posted proof that millions upon millions of black Honda nigjeets like me are starving? W-well...you're starving too! I'm not coping by the way!"
Our government has money to provide food to the needy, unlike some special country which doesn't even have the dollars to import them...

Funny enough Karnataka's GDP is around $300 billion this year, Pakistan's as per world bank's per capita GDP estimate is around $328 billion (after rebasing)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626558715074871297
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Our government has money to provide food to the needy, unlike some special country which doesn't even the dollars to import them...
Yes I forgot India has been MODI-fied and now every nigjeet is guaranteed a bowl of gobar and cup of gomutra to stave off those pangs of hunger. Let's ask Sanjoy!

In the weeks before he died in India’s West Bengal in August, 30-year-old migrant worker Sanjoy Sardar rarely ate more than one meal a day. Activists say the government is systematically failing to classify such deaths as starvation.
Concern grows in India over hunger deaths, food aid, and data gaps

The government is accused of failing to log starvation deaths, while the safety net isn’t catching all it should.
www.thenewhumanitarian.org www.thenewhumanitarian.org
 
