I dont know whether PML(N) staged this show or not but its definitely flop show if i be the judge of the contents released or leaked so far if taken from actual book. I am critics of IK or PTI but on serious issues with valid arguments but this is very poor lame attempt from reham and i dont think people will buy such non serious silly stuffs revolve around sexual life



I was watching her nterview and i am getting this impression that she will be going to edit some stuffs now and she said book got leaked when it was in editing stages . I think abaasi should have wait for her to release this book so that she dont get the chance of editing but well i dont think this will bring any harm to PTI and Imran Khan

