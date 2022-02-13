What's new

Washington’s latest unverified list hits at the most vulnerable parts of China’s technology supply chain

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,709
2
11,636
Country
United States
Location
United States
The United States government set off alarms in Beijing with last week’s addition of Chinese entities to an export watch list, as the move tightened the stranglehold on China’s technological supply chain by hitting at its most vulnerable parts.

The US Commerce Department added 33 Chinese entities, mostly hi-tech manufacturers, including those that produce laser components and pharmaceuticals, government research labs and two universities to its unverified list (UVL), citing the inability to verify their end users. Chinese companies on the list must supply additional documents and be subject to other checks to deal with US suppliers.

The move has “created new shocks to the stability of the supply chain,” said Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.

https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/...-washingtons-latest-unverified-list-hits-most
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
China boiling mad over Taiwan’s TSMC handing over chip data to the US
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
StraightEdge
S
F-22Raptor
US-China tech war: semiconductor troubles cloud Beijing’s efforts for self-sufficiency as US mulls tougher sanctions
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
patero
P
onebyone
US-China tech war: Chinese semiconductor output surged 33 per cent last year, double the growth rate in 2020
Replies
0
Views
234
onebyone
onebyone
Stranagor
China FDI inflows hit record high in 2021 - 1.15 trillion RMB, up 14.9%
Replies
1
Views
195
Stranagor
Stranagor
B
China approves major rare-earth merger to stabilize supply chain
Replies
1
Views
209
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom