Washington’s latest unverified list hits at the most vulnerable parts of China’s technology supply chain

F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
The United States government set off alarms in Beijing with last week’s addition of Chinese entities to an export watch list, as the move tightened the stranglehold on China’s technological supply chain by hitting at its most vulnerable parts.
The US Commerce Department added 33 Chinese entities, mostly hi-tech manufacturers, including those that produce laser components and pharmaceuticals, government research labs and two universities to its unverified list (UVL), citing the inability to verify their end users. Chinese companies on the list must supply additional documents and be subject to other checks to deal with US suppliers.
The move has “created new shocks to the stability of the supply chain,” said Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/...-washingtons-latest-unverified-list-hits-most
