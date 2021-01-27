Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, but...

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.
China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).
Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:
IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
Turn out to be:
China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:
whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now
IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth
The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:
IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.
Turn out to be:
China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:
whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO). The table shows GDP growth forecasts in p…
So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now