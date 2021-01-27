Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, but...

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund's growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic. In its latest update, this makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).