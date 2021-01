Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, but...

Dungeness said: So in 2021, India would grow 1.2% over 2019. Only indios could find a reason to celebrate. Click to expand...

The India economy has always been VASTLY overestimated by international bodies, it almost like they want to create a hype about this shithole.Whilst China's economy power has always been VASTLY underestimatedA nice example is a report on PPP-based GDP estimatation I recently come across:Despite of the fact China along, consumed about(you can check UN's FAO website for reference: http://www.fao.org/statistics/en/ ), the total market of vegetable in China, in PPP dollar terms is onlyPPP dollars.Meanwhile, india's vegetable consumption is less thanof China's, but in terms of PPP dollars, it is priced asPPP dollars in india.You can clearly say the west and india disinformation machines desperately trying to underestimating China, but try their best to promote the indian hype.That is, assuming IMF's forecast on India turn out to be true, instead of like the last time: (1.9% forecasted vs -10% realized).