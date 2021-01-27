What's new

Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, but...

52051

52051

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
1,904
-8
6,155
Country
China
Location
China
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).

theprint.in

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
theprint.in theprint.in

Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:

IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
www.oneindia.com

IMF projects India’s growth rate at 1.9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.
www.oneindia.com www.oneindia.com

Turn out to be:

China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:

whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
asiatimes.com

China +1.9%, India -10.3% headline IMF forecasts

Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO). The table shows GDP growth forecasts in p…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,463
1
18,335
Country
China
Location
United States
52051 said:
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).

theprint.in

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
theprint.in theprint.in

Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:

IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
www.oneindia.com

IMF projects India’s growth rate at 1.9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.
www.oneindia.com www.oneindia.com

Turn out to be:

China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:

whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
asiatimes.com

China +1.9%, India -10.3% headline IMF forecasts

Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO). The table shows GDP growth forecasts in p…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now
Click to expand...
So in 2021, India would grow 1.2% over 2019. Only indios could find a reason to celebrate.
 
52051

52051

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
1,904
-8
6,155
Country
China
Location
China
The India economy has always been VASTLY overestimated by international bodies, it almost like they want to create a hype about this shithole.

Whilst China's economy power has always been VASTLY underestimated

A nice example is a report on PPP-based GDP estimatation I recently come across:

Despite of the fact China along, consumed about half of the vegetables in the world (you can check UN's FAO website for reference： http://www.fao.org/statistics/en/), the total market of vegetable in China, in PPP dollar terms is only 130 billion PPP dollars.

Meanwhile, india's vegetable consumption is less than 1/5th of China's, but in terms of PPP dollars, it is priced as 150 billion PPP dollars in india.

You can clearly say the west and india disinformation machines desperately trying to underestimating China, but try their best to promote the indian hype.
Dungeness said:
So in 2021, India would grow 1.2% over 2019. Only indios could find a reason to celebrate.
Click to expand...
That is, assuming IMF's forecast on India turn out to be true, instead of like the last time: (1.9% forecasted vs -10% realized).
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,202
2
68,748
Country
China
Location
China
52051 said:
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).

theprint.in

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
theprint.in theprint.in

Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:

IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
www.oneindia.com

IMF projects India’s growth rate at 1.9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.
www.oneindia.com www.oneindia.com

Turn out to be:

China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:

whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
asiatimes.com

China +1.9%, India -10.3% headline IMF forecasts

Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO). The table shows GDP growth forecasts in p…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now
Click to expand...
LoL, India never failed my expectations for them.
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,463
1
18,335
Country
China
Location
United States
52051 said:
The India economy has always been VASTLY overestimated by international bodies, it almost like they want to create a hype about this shithole.

Whilst China's economy power has always been VASTLY underestimated

A nice example is a report on PPP-based GDP estimatation I recently come across:

Despite of the fact China along, consumed about half of the vegetables in the world (you can check UN's FAO website for reference： http://www.fao.org/statistics/en/), the total market of vegetable in China, in PPP dollar terms is only 130 billion PPP dollars.

Meanwhile, india's vegetable consumption is less than 1/5th of China's, but in terms of PPP dollars, it is priced as 150 billion PPP dollars in india.

You can clearly say the west and india disinformation machines desperately trying to underestimating China, but try their best to promote the indian hype.


That is, assuming IMF's forecast on India turn out to be true, instead of like the last time: (1.9% forecasted vs -10% realized).
Click to expand...

Those Indian talking heads in international bodies are actually doing more harm to India than help. They have been injecting heavy dose of hallucinogens into the head of already delusional Indians.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,056
3
5,959
Country
China
Location
China
You will see that in the eyes of the Western media, China has failed, China has been defeated, China has failed again, failed for 20 years.
India will succeed, India will succeed soon, India has the greatest potential, India can succeed.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
8,852
-2
11,221
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
52051 said:
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).

theprint.in

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
theprint.in theprint.in

Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:

IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
www.oneindia.com

IMF projects India’s growth rate at 1.9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.
www.oneindia.com www.oneindia.com

Turn out to be:

China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:

whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
asiatimes.com

China +1.9%, India -10.3% headline IMF forecasts

Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO). The table shows GDP growth forecasts in p…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now
Click to expand...
so, I'm no economist, I'm in the technology/IT industry here in the u.s. so can speak to it which would dictate:

hire indian it professionals = impressive job interviews but shitty code with piss poor performance!

hire indian medical professionals = get easy prescription to opioids & other addictive meds.

hire indian loan officers = get shady crooked loan offers with no federal backing that is only mentioned in microscoping print.

hire indian liquor store cashier = get law suites for selling expired nachos, snacks and alcohol!

heck, even
hire indian cab driver = get to your destination late while getting out of the cab with a strange, pungent smell in your clothes.

then is it any wonder that
imf hiring indian economists = raving predictions followed by piss-poor turn outs just like in 2020?

lesson learned: HIRE NON-INDIANS!!! :enjoy:
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,645
-10
4,259
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Where ever you look if you wanna find out indian is in it or not just ask them about india you will get all the rosy picture about india, but Pakistan and China will be evil in that particular dept.
what a 3rd class nation india is.
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,463
1
18,335
Country
China
Location
United States
GumNaam said:
so, I'm no economist, I'm in the technology/IT industry here in the u.s. so can speak to it which would dictate:

hire indian it professionals = impressive job interviews but shitty code with piss poor performance!

hire indian medical professionals = get easy prescription to opioids & other addictive meds.

hire indian loan officers = get shady crooked loan offers with no federal backing that is only mentioned in microscoping print.

hire indian liquor store cashier = get law suites for selling expired nachos, snacks and alcohol!

heck, even
hire indian cab driver = get to your destination late while getting out of the cab with a strange, pungent smell in your clothes.

then is it any wonder that
imf hiring indian economists = raving predictions followed by piss-poor turn outs just like in 2020?

lesson learned: HIRE NON-INDIANS!!! :enjoy:
Click to expand...
Well, there is a term "Indian Coder". :partay:
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,669
-21
9,146
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Modi g boobies to grow 30% in 2021 has more chances of happebing then turds on the street lands economy growing!
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
9,728
20
13,923
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
52051 said:
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).

theprint.in

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
theprint.in theprint.in

Now lets check out IMF's prediction at about the same time last year:

IMF predicted China will grow at 1.2% YOY in 2020, India will grow at 1.9% YOY in 2020.
www.oneindia.com

IMF projects India’s growth rate at 1.9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.
www.oneindia.com www.oneindia.com

Turn out to be:

China actually grow 2.3% YOY in 2020:

whilst India will grow at -10.3% YOY in 2020 according to the latest update from IMF:
asiatimes.com

China +1.9%, India -10.3% headline IMF forecasts

Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO). The table shows GDP growth forecasts in p…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

So basically IMF hired lots of indian "economists", no wonder the world economy is a mess now
Click to expand...
Current IMF Chief Economist is Indian origin


@jamahir bro, is she North or South Indian ? I think she is quite pretty.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

J
IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
469
Jackdaws
Jackdaws

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom