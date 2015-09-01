What's new

Washington Slaps Import Bans On Chinese Companies Using "Forced Labor" From Imprisoned Muslims

SuperStar20

SuperStar20

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
574
-1
185
Country
India
Location
United States
www.zerohedge.com

Washington Slaps Import Bans On Chinese Companies Using "Forced Labor" From Imprisoned Muslims

It's the latest action intended to punish companies and people involved with the mass detentions in Xinjiang...
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

Washington has announced its latest move to punish Chinese CCP officials and mainland-based companies for enabling human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the far-western region where as many as 1 million Chinese Uighur (a Muslim minority group) have reportedly been interned in a network of 'forced labor camps'.



The Trump administration announced Tuesday morning that it has banned imports from three Chinese companies based in the Xinjiang region of China, retaliation for Beijing’s repression of the Uighurs.

US Customs and Border Protection on Aug. 11 issued a "withhold release order", which is used to combat forced labor in global supply chains, against Hero Vast Group for using “convict labor and forced labor to produce the garments it manufactures." CBP said in a statement. It issued similar orders against Lop County Meixin Hair Product Co. on June 17 and Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories Co. on May 1, according to the Tuesday announcement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Will US Slap China With Sanctions During President Xi’s Washington Visit? China & Far East 6
The SC Featured 160 Documents to Be Signed between UAE, Israel in Washington Middle East & Africa 0
P Hussain Haqqani bought a house in Washington DC for 1.07 million USD in 2012 Pakistani Siasat 16
Figaro University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths COVID-19 Coronavirus 5
Feng Leng Washington eyes forcing Beijing to buy more US debt World Affairs 38
The SC Washington is asking Turkey to cancel all plans near a Greek island Middle East & Africa 0
beijingwalker Washington can afford no more spending for coronavirus relief Americas 9
The BrOkEn HeArT Pakistani leader in Washington thinks, no matter who is the president, US will support India Central & South Asia 38
Ivan Feb. 14, 2020 Opinion by Mohsin Dawar in Washington Post Pakistani Siasat 4
cocomo "De-platform Barkha Dutt from Washington Post Opinion column" Sign the petition. Members Club 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top