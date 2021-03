Washington sends chilling message to Kabul | The Express Tribune The Biden administration has presented a four-point strategy to the Afghan government, seeking an end to the war but with a chilling message that the absence of a peace deal may allow the Taliban to make “rapid territorial gains”.

ISLAMABAD:The Biden administration has presented a four-point strategy to the Afghan government, seeking an end to the war but with a chilling messageThe strategy was shared with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Head of the Afghan peace council Dr Abdullah Abdullah by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.He wrote letter to both leaders that were handed to them by US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in his recent visit.The letter shared by TOLOnews, an Afghan news outlet, suggested thatAlthough, the Biden administration has yet to complete a review of the Doha deal, the US Secretary of State said the US in its initial assessment concluded "The Afghan leadership was informed that the US was launching a high-level diplomatic engagement with several countries including Afghan neighbours for this purpose."It is my belief that these countries share an abiding common interest in a stable Afghanistan and must work together if we are to succeed," Secretary Blinken wrote.The letter said Khalilzad was instructed to share specific proposals both with the Afghan government and Taliban to take the process forward.These documents, as per the letter, would enable Afghan government and Taliban to move urgently to the task of developing (a) the foundational principles that will guide Afghanistan’s future constitutional and governing arrangements (b) a road map to a new inclusive government (c) the terms of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.The US is asking Turkey to host the high-level talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban for peace agreement.Expressing concerns over the increased level of violence, the letter said: "We have prepared a revised proposal for 90-day reduction in violence, which is intended to prevent the spring offensive by the Taliban to coincide with our diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement between the parties."Secretary Blinken made it clear that these proposals were not meant to dictate terms to the parties but added the US expected a positive response from the Afghan government.The letter concluded with a warning for the Ghani administration that the absence of deal may lead to the toppling of Afghan government by the Taliban.," the letter said."I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter," Secretary Blinken concluded.Khalilzad, who held talks with Taliban in Doha on Friday, is expected to visit Islamabad soon to share the new push by the Biden administration for the Afghan endgame.