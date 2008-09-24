What's new

Washington Post refused to publish Fed Minister article in response to Hamid Mir - PTV .

koolio

Hamid Mir has just dug his own grave, I can't see this idiot getting prime TV host but it's Pakistan you never know.
 
Patriot forever

Pakistan army does not understand 5th generation warfare. The only countries who can advice us on fighting this very dangerous war are Iran and China. Pakistan security forces breeds traitors to appear more western and gain brownie points. They need to understand the importance of pest control.
 
