'Extremist Shia militias' not counting excesses during the 2003-2008 internal Iraqi sectarian war between Shia and Sunni groups, committed by both sides, 'extremist Shia militias' in the modern day is a canard that represents a marriage of one unholy phenomenon with another rather pathetic one; the post-2006 US 'New Middle East approach' based on embracing Sunni extremist groups (utilized in Libya and Syria) and the modern day Sunni hypocrisy and insecurity that drives them to invent fictional Shia villains to 'balance out Sunni crimes'. How wonderful. I've even seen sad loser sectarian Sunnis bitch about Hezbollah despite all it's done to stabilize Lebanon and protect it. Some people can't get over their most irrational of biases.

Click to expand...