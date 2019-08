Source



Kashmir tensions intensify amid India-Pakistan skirmishes

National Institute of Technology (NIT) students who left Srinagar, Kashmir’s main city wait to leave for their respective homes at the railway station in Jammu, India, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Thousands of Indian students and visitors were fleeing Indian-controlled Kashmir over the weekend after the government ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine “to curtail their stay” in the disputed territory, citing security concerns. (Channi Anand/Associated Press)

recent shelling and the dropping of cluster bombs had created massive fear.

“India is getting cornered at the geostrategic level as America seeks Pakistani help for withdrawing from Afghanistan,” said Fayaz Ahmed, a political science teacher in Srinagar. “In turn, India is mounting pressure on Pakistan by building up tensions in Kashmir though militaristic approaches inside Kashmir as well as along the frontier.”