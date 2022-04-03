beijingwalker
Washington on Beijing’s growing influence in Latin America: “China is literally eating our lunch”
- PARIS BEACON
- APRIL 2, 2022
Latin American countries are moving away from the US, while China’s influence in the region increases, they commented This Thursday US officials during a hearing of the Subcommittee on Foreign Relations of the Senate of the North American country.
“Concern over China’s growing footprint [en la región] is real and justified,” said Peter Natiello, representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who added that “Beijing’s strategy in the Western Hemisphere is broad and includes economic ties , investments in infrastructure, support for the security sector, education and research programs, as well as assistance in case of disasters and covid-19”.
Likewise, Natiello indicated that the US is concerned about “the coercive, exploitative and predatory tactics that China often employs.”
In turn, Edward Markey, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, lamented that the Asian giant “has a plan”, but Washington does not, pick up South China Morning Post. “China is literally eating our lunch,” said Bill Hagerty, a Republican lawmaker from Tennessee. arguing that Latin America is the US’s “backyard” and zone of influence.
Kerri Hannan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the US Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, spoke along the same lines, stressing that her country’s goal is to “promote a more democratic, inclusive, secure, prosperous Western Hemisphere and climate-resilient, aligned with US values and interests,” as well as “counter Beijing’s propaganda and disinformation campaigns in the region.”