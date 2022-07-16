Washington needs a "radical change" in its policies to redraw the region's alliances

واشنطن بحاجة إلى «تغيير جذري» في سياساتها لإعادة رسم تحالفات المنطقة في ظل سعي الولايات المتحدة إلى إنشاء حلف دفاعي جديد في الشرق الأوسط لمواجهة التهديدات، يعتقد محللون أن إعادة رسم التحالفات في المنطقة تحتاج إلى تغييرات جذرية في السياسة الأميركية تجاه المنطقة. ومن المنتظر أن يطرح الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن خلال جولته ا

Analysts told Asharq Al-Awsat that the formation of a "Middle Eastern NATO" may take decadesJuly 15 2022With the United States seeking to create a new defense alliance in the Middle East to confront the threats, analysts believe that redrawing alliances in the region requires fundamental changes in US policy towards the region.It is expected that US President Joe Biden, during his Middle East tour, will present ideas on building a unified defense system to counter the growing Iranian threat. Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr, head of the Jeddah-based Gulf Research Center, points out that "redrawing alliances in the region will be one of the most important goals of the US president's visit." In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, he added: "But these alliances will not be established without radical changes in US policy toward the region. Over the past decades, confusion, hesitation, lack of clarity and seriousness in US policy have contributed to the gradual collapse of regional alliances."Bin Saqr attributed this “confusion” to “the gradual collapse of Washington’s alliances with regional countries, all of which have lost confidence in US policy and the credibility of US commitments. This goal will not be achieved without a tangible shift in the US position.Commenting on what is being raised about the formation of a Middle Eastern NATO, the head of the Gulf Center explained that “the procedures for establishing NATO took decades to develop an effective security system that ensures the achievement of goals and the commitment of all parties to unified rules of conduct, and guarantees the security interests of all the parties to the organization. He pointed out that «establishing a similar project in the Middle East may require a long time and extensive efforts. The first challenge, after agreeing on the principle, is to unify the military doctrine and unify the nature of armaments and training, and there is the challenge of developing the decision-making mechanism in the organization, and other administrative, political, operational and logistical complexities.However, if the formation of an alliance of this kind in the region succeeds, Bin Saqr believes that “the new security system will ensure security and stability on two levels: the first is the prohibition of the use of military force among the member states of the organization. The second is to unify the efforts of the member states of the organization to deter any aggression from an external party with collective military and security efforts.”But will the "Middle East NATO" alliance prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, if it is formed? Bin Saqr answers by saying that “dealing with the Iranian nuclear file, especially the goal of preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons, is the collective responsibility of the international community, and is not considered a regional responsibility. So; The establishment of a regional collective security system will have limited impact on Iran’s nuclear path.”in contrast; The head of the “Gulf Center” expects that “the Iranian regime will use the project to establish a (Middle Eastern NATO) to justify accelerating the nuclear program, given that the project targets Iranian national security and the containment of Iran.”According to US statements, Biden's talks in his visit to the Middle East will include assistance in strengthening the air defense capabilities of the countries of the region, and exploring the idea of merging all these air defenses together so that there is more effective coverage to deal with the growing Iranian threat.For his part, Dr. Fawaz Kaseb sees; He is a Saudi political and security analyst, that the return of the United States to the Middle East theater with this weight is clear evidence of a sudden change that was not in the political calculation of the White House.He told Asharq Al-Awsat that "the policy of rapprochement pursued by the US administration with some Gulf states and Arab countries to increase security protection (...) is a political investment on an international level to neutralize Russia." He pointed out that if there is a desire to create a "Middle Eastern NATO", it will face many challenges, the most important of which is "the different military doctrines that have been trained and organized for several years, and therefore need to be restructured. This requires joint operational and tactical efforts. Kassib points out that "this alliance will have a positive moral impact on member states (...) and become a military force for deterrence."Kassib agrees that "this alliance will not prevent Tehran from continuing to possess nuclear weapons, especially since it has reached advanced stages of enrichment."