Washington: Egypt plays a constructive role in border security, Libya, the Renaissance Dam and Gaza

The United States considered that Egypt plays a constructive role with regard to border security, the Libya files, the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and the situation in the Gaza Strip."We believe that Egypt has legitimate concerns, and we believe that security assistance to Egypt is an essential way to meet these needs," said Dana Stroul, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs.She added that "the US administration considers that Egypt plays a constructive role with regard to border security, Libya, the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and the conflict in Gaza," referring to the US military's overflights and the Suez Canal transit movement.She noted Egypt's agreement to allocate an amount of its budget, and not only part of the US security assistance, which amounts to 1.3 billion dollars annually, to modernize its fleet of Apache helicopters.The part about the aid is very nice.. The Americans confirm that we give Egypt aid because we need them